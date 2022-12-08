Sunny. High 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 5:14 am
I join most Americans in saying yes, Joe Biden is the worst president in American history, and yes, I hope Donald Trump quietly retires to Mar-a-Largo and never Tweets again.
Nick McNulty
Windham
