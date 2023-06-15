Investigate, please
Former President Donald Trump was indicted for holding alleged classified documents. Vice President Pence and Biden had documents in their homes. President Clinton had some. His wife Hillary had some on her phone and computer. None of these people were prosecuted. The FBI should investigate these errors in judgment and report them to the public. Period. The public will decide what actions should be taken. Elections have consequences.
Steven Comei Haverhill
Money talks?
I find it astonishing that Christian nationalists on the far right are so quick to ban books or cross-dressers who might traumatize their kids, but at the same time reject even the most common sense-gun laws which might keep crazy people from bringing assault rifles into schools and killing their kids. How can this be? I guess the book publishers don’t contribute enough money to the GOP.
Molly Howe Haverhill
Check the expiration
Why do tax cuts expire and tax hikes do not? Reboot the swamp with congressional term limits.
Nick McNulty Windham
