Keep this in mind
Ron DeSantis — who is now out-fundraising Donald Trump — pointed out last week how “Donald Trump has spent more money attacking me, a fellow Republican, than he did all last year donating to the campaigns of Senate candidates he got nominated.” Let that sink in as you watch Sens. John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Raphael Warnock, and Catherine Cortez Masto helping Joe Biden pull the Constitution down brick by brick heading into 2024.
Nick McNulty Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.