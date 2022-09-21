Problematic stunt
Congratulations to Florida Gov. Desantis for transporting immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts without explaining what he’s doing to them. This follows the Republican strategy to incite anger, division and chaos, and creates a problem instead of a solution. The party is faithfully following the Trump playbook.
Missed the shot
Driscoll Family Funeral Home entertained all Haverhill city employees recently for a luncheon. It’s too bad The Eagle-Tribune didn’t send a photographer. It was well publicized.
Prices just keep rising
I went food shopping. Not only have prices gone up again, but the market is now giving you less for your buck. What was five for $5 is now four for $5. What was five cans for $3 their brand is now four for $3. We can’t win; no help anywhere.
People deserve explanation
Where is the transparency in the DePena administration? We have had two senior police officers suspended from duty because they had some sort of run-in with the mayor. Why don’t we as citizens of Lawrence know what is happening in our city? Smacks of Trumpism. Dirty little lies.
Dear Gov. DeSantis
Massachusetts has been sending its liberals to Florida every year. We’re called Snowbirds.
To ‘need help’
None of these people are being vetted. There are hardcore criminals, drug dealers, and people looking for a free ride among them. How many of those people are actually going to be an asset as opposed to the ones that will be a burden? No more!
Shameful behavior
What is the difference with Hilter putting Jews on a train and Desantis and Abbott putting innocent people on buses and planes? What a disgrace these governors are to society.
Taxes and more taxes
Non-Massachusetts residents can go cross-eyed reading the latest tax-and-spend schemes emanating out of the commonwealth. The window dressing on the regressive taxation market, but the end result is always the same — left wing elites spend like drunken sailors and the working class gets clubbed as these taxes trickle down to us.
Time to go
Having helped create massive inflation and a fentanyl crisis in New Hampshire by voting lockstep (96%) with Joe Biden, of course now that it’s time for the midterms, Maggie Hassan wants to spend millions in Democrat PAC money to flood the airwaves with abortion propaganda. She is a failure and needs to be retired.
Share the – people
Why should small Texas, and Arizona towns of 800 people be forced to take care of illegals who forced their way into the country? It is only right to send them elsewhere to sanctuary cities, which supposedly welcome them.
Good for the goose …
I first want to state I don’t believe in abortion. But the fact the government is so involved in taking away a woman’s right to decide is ridiculous. How about taking away a man’s right to have a vasectomy.
Campaign mistake
Eunice Zeigler would support my needs and the entire district? Not with the extreme left-wing agenda of more taxes and social policy that she would bring to Boston. She probably could have won if she focused on the needs of families in her district, not the extreme liberal agenda that was all over her campaign mailings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.