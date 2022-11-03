Sound Off’s roots
With the recent revisions to the Sound Off feature, it got me thinking about when it first started, which was January of 1981, as longtime readers of the Tribune may recall. And while we’re on this topic, I think it would be really interesting if the Tribune reprinted those very first Sound Off postings from almost 42 years ago to see what issues were on people’s minds back then compared to today’s postings. Same? Different?
Rich Padova
Andover
