Who is mentally ill?
Mental illness and Robb Elementary? Any local, state, or federal elected or appointed official or judge who voted against or does not enforce common-sense gun-safety regulations is mentally ill. Fire or vote them out of office. And how crazy do you have to be to pass permitless and/or open-carry laws?
Raise age of majority
Like all our issues today, the unspeakable horror of the Uvalde incident has been turned into political football by our political parties. Well, let me do our politically cowardly legislators a favor and craft a bipartisan bill that will pass: raise both the age of majority to purchase firearms and the age of majority to be able to vote in federal elections to 21 years old. You’re welcome.
Time to regulate
How sad it is for our nation to see another gun tragedy where young lives are lost. Yet the answer of the GOP and gun lobby is to say it is a mental health issue. I guess only in America there are these issues. Other nations do not have these gun deaths. The GOP is more interested in getting money from the gun lobby than protecting people. No one needs an AK47 for hunting. Especially an 18-year old. People have a right to guns but as judge Antonio Scalia said, the government has a right to regulate.
Double standards
Republicans are on a mission from God to save all of the little fetuses by outlawing abortion, but they apparently have no problem with seeing them gunned down in school with assault weapons. It’s a wonder their heads don’t explode from the hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance.
Dems are hurting us
Mr. Xenakis was absolutely spot on. Anyone voting Democrat anywhere is a fool. Their agenda run by progressives (the two biggest being open borders and energy dependence/inflation) is bringing irreparable harm to this country.
Stop talking and act
Current politicians should follow the example of Franklin D. Roosevelt who believed that when confronted with a problem one should try something to solve it and if it didn’t work, keep trying something else. That’s how our gun violence problem should be confronted. Stop talking and something.
Great work at Elmwood Cemetery
Thank you to the hard workers at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen, the place looks so gorgeous. They have really outdone themselves this year, so please know how thankful we are for all of your hard work. God Bless you
Stop the destruction
Assault weapons send out a spiraling bullet, like a thrown football. When it makes contact it shreds flesh like a lead tornado. No good for hunting, destroys too much meat, These do not belong in public hands. Vote accordingly.
Stop criticizing and run
It seems like whenever President Biden misses something or slurs a word, there’s always that Republican ready to condemn him. I suggest you run for office next time and make everything right if you can. Can’t do it? Then stop.
