Police take notice
With the schools opening this week I can only wish that Methuen police would patrol Pleasant View Street during the time the children are going to school and then going back home. This street is used like a racetrack and drivers need to be pulled over and ticketed. Maybe then they will slow down. Our children are our future.
The true Big Lie
The Big Lie is not Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen, but is the claim that there was no fraud. Many state election officials violated the Constitution by changing election laws without the consent of their legislatures. This led to massive opportunities for fraudulent ballots.
Alleviate debt for all
The Biden Administration has messed up again by forgiving student loans unless you make a lot of money. They should be forgiven for all people. The people who make a lot of money are contributing immensely to this great country.
Hiding party affiliation?
Have you noticed the trend with politicians of not including what political party they belong to in their campaign signs, mailings, websites, and the like? I can understand Democrats doing this given the devastation their policies have had, but why would a Republican be hiding like that? Not having enough confidence and intelligence to brag about what party you belong to and why and trying to trick voters isn’t a sound strategy worthy of my vote.
Beyond the climate
A writer mentioned how the Biden administration is impacting climate change, green energy, and lower drug prices. You failed to mention how he impacted high gas prices, food prices, and other inflation. You’re living on the moon. Come back to earth and take a good look at reality. Then tell me again how great Biden is.
What’s fair is fair
The MAGA crowd is feverishly working their calculators and clutching their pearls in horror over Biden’s initiative to reduce student debt, predictably. In 2016 it was acceptable to subsidize millionaires and billionaires so they could purchase yachts, planes and third and fourth residences. Why is it scandalous to subsidize the middle class so they can start life with reduced debt?
And … what’s fair is fair
If it were legal for a president to unilaterally erase trillions in personal loan debt, clapping Democrats might want to ponder what kind of debt a Republican president would erase after 2024 with that established precedent in their hand?
Think again
To pit the beneficiaries of student loan forgiveness against those who paid their debt is sloppy thinking. It’s like not funding a vaccine because people already died of the disease. Oh! We’ve just been through that, haven’t we?
No vote from me
After having watched McCarty, Hamilton and Ziegler at the past Methuen City Council meetings, I can’t in good conscience vote for either of them for a higher government position. Unfortunately, Hamilton will get elected, as he’s unopposed. Neil Perry is a poor example of honest leadership as well. His published endorsements mean nothing to me.
