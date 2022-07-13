Romney editorial spot-on
The editorial about Mitt Romney on July 7 was right on target for me. I am so annoyed that so many think that just because one doesn’t like the Democratic agenda that they are a Trumper. I am so hoping that a new leader will arise. Romney ? DeSantis? Please!
Lights out, please
I know this may sound petty, but could my neighbors in the Haigh Avenue neighborhood in Salem please shut their outside lights off at night? It makes it difficult for the rest of us to leave our windows and shades up for some fresh air while sleeping. The lights shine directly into our bedrooms and the rest of the house. Think of your electric bills also.
Just doing their job
I am sick of President Joe Biden who always talks like he is Mr. Tough Guy taking his opponents out behind the barn. He sounds like a whining old fool when he criticizes the horseback border agents doing a tough job attempting to protect our country from illegal border crossers. The agent’s actions were reviewed, and they acted properly. Now the worst president ever wants them punished.
High court doing its job
Suddenly we have a Supreme Court that actually upholds the US Constitution, as the Judiciary branch was designed to do, and the modern American left is apoplectic.
Well that’s insanity
A recent Boston Globe Metro section headline read “Amid string of holiday shootings, [Boston] residents losing hope.” Yet these Boston residents keep re-electing the Democrats ruining the once-great city. Albert Einstein called that insanity.
Turn it off
Oh the people that told us that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation and that Donald Trump was a Russian asset are still having show trials? Click!
Time to accept it
Trumpers just can’t back down and admit they have been wrong about him. It was a nice try hoping a non-politician could be the president to “ clean the swamp,” but we were wrong. He brought his own sludge with him and let his ego stand between him and democracy. And he has not yet brought forth one proven fact to support the accusations of election fraud. If he has them, why hasn’t he shown them? What a disappointment for his supporters.
Who really deserves hazard pay?
It is amazing that the mayor gave hazard money to City Hall workers when it was closed to the public, but about 90 election workers who were in contact with over 4,000 people were and are paid about $12 per hour. Most of them were senior and more vulnerable.
What did he make great again?
In a 2021 Presidential Historians Survey, Trump was rated 41 out of 44, 44 being the worst U.S. President. Obama was No. 10 of the top 10. So tell me again how much Trump did? And I am a lifelong Republican, a real one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.