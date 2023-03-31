Great writing by Harmacinski
Last Sunday Jill Harmacinski wrote a remarkable commentary outlining precisely why girls and grown women need access to all sports. The story of her neice was inspiring; she may be the female Gretsky or Orr. At a time when conservatives are intent on curtailing women’s rights, it was great to see dynamic writing about her neice. Long live Title 9. There is no limit to what a boy, girl, man or woman can do.
Michael Veves Haverhill
Gun control. Now.
I support Manuel Oliver and his call for gun-control legislation. A call for a national teachers’ strike may be what is needed to get this Congress to act. We banned assault weapons before and it helped a great deal. There was no reason to have it overturned except gun manufacturers’ financial influence on crooked politicians. Something must be done. I would not want to send my children to school the way it is now.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
