Artists deserve venue
Greater Haverhill Art Association is on life support. What was dubbed an art show was a small room of maybe 25 pieces in Ipswich because the organization still, after some 40 years, does not have a home. Embarrassing. Such high-quality local artists deserve better. Concord, Newburyport, Rockport, Gloucester, and Ogunquit and York, Maine have artist buildings. These communities plus Worcester, Lowell, Concord, N.H., Mancester, and Beverly have performing arts centers. What a lack of commitment to the arts.
Michael Veves
Haverhill
