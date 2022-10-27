Editor’s note: The following Sound Offs are the second printed entries requiring a name and town or city of residency. I hope people will join the conversation in the spirit of these writers, who speak their mind with accountability. Please understand that signatures also allow me to continue publishing respectful political Sound Offs until the Sunday before the election, as I do with letters to the editor.
Welcome change
It is just wonderful to see the changes you are bringing to Sound Off. So many entries contain uncorroborated facts and sound more like bullying than honest commentary. Hooray for integrity!
Sylvia Francescone
Groveland
Keep this in mind
Remember when you go to vote that Maura Healey, at a forum in April, boasted of blocking pipeline projects, one from Kinder Morgan and another known as Access Northeast pushed by Eversource and National Grid, the two biggest utilities in the state. She has no regard for the people of this state.
Carol DiPietro
Methuen
Easy choice
When you walk into that voting booth in a few weeks, forget about what the media tells you and look at what you’re paying for gas, electric and oil. Look at crime rates and illegal immigration in your hometown. If you are good with more of that, vote Democrat. If you are ready for a change, vote Republican. It is really that simple.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
Editor’s note: The following entries were submitted prior to the publication of my Sunday, Oct. 23 column. I saved some of these to provide time to build up signed entries. I will continue to write back to those who submit emails without identification, informing the writer of the new policy. Online submissions after the column were published with names, unless the writer specifically asked not to use his or her name and was commenting with objections.
Bring on the men
Saw that the teachers in Haverhill got more diversity language in their new contract. Finally! More male teachers.
Empty promises
I’m new but I’ll lower your taxes, eliminate crime, secure the border, build the wall, raise minimum wages and put an end to wasteful government spending. Sound familiar? Then be smart when you go to vote. If it sounds too good to be true ...
Hard pass
Maggie Hassan’s latest campaign ad is showing her “taking on big Pharma.” Would that be the same Big Pharma her party let rewrite our healthcare laws under Obamacare? And now she’s going to fix the problem her party caused? Like inflation? And crime? And fentanyl candy?
Flock to the polls
America is at a crossroads. Do good, rational people, who believe what’s right in front of them, come out in force to reject Donald Trump and his followers, or do we sit back and watch the destruction of American politics? The Trumplican candidates are a danger to America. America isn’t the only country facing inflation! It is worldwide: COVID and war.
Commented
