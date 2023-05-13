First things first
I’m all for helping the influx of undocumented immigrants, but maybe more effort should be made to expedite citizenship, rather than treating our tax-paying citizens as second class citizens!
Tom Riley Haverhill
Who’s unfit?
Well, there you have it. Trump appeared on a CNN “town hall” Wednesday night with a crowd of handpicked chuckleheads to cheer at his inane comments. He again showed the world that he is mentally deranged, unhinged and unfit even to serve as a local dog catcher. Republicans like to talk about dementia. Well Trump is Exhibit 1 for having an elevator that does not get to the top floor.
Bob Pokress Andover
Small potatoes
Another Wednesday, another Ted Xenakis far right rant. This time his big problem is Hunter Biden. Former POTUS 45 and his evil deeds warrant no negative response. George Santos is no problem. Elected criminal Republicans are not a problem. Hunter Biden, who never held any elected position, is a big problem though? He may have faults, but seriously he is a low priority to all else taking place in American politics.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Just more hypocrisy Remember how when Elon Musk — champion of free speech, subsequently enemy of the American left — laid off a bunch of no-show jobs and it was a massive scandal? In the following months every company from Facebook to Amazon has done the same thing, but nary a peep from the left-wing media.
Nick McNulty Windham
