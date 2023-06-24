No fan of Carter
Tom Walters writes about Jimmy Carter’s iconic smile, but all that comes to mind is the disastrous Iranian hostage crisis and his failed presidency. He also makes the claim that the Biden administration’s initiatives are looking forward. I would like him to explain these to me .
Jack Wezesa Haverhill
Return COVID Funds
Government slush funds like the COVID scam fund isn’t “pie,” it is misappropriated money taken from taxpayers and the main source of inflation today, which is making all working Americans miserable.
Andover, Haverhill, Lawrence, and anyone else shouldn’t be pushing each other out of the way for “pie.” The money should be returned to the general fund to pay off our skyrocketing debt.
Nick McNulty Windham A service to the cityCongratulations Vanessa johnson-Hall of Greenbelt, Greenbelt Essex County Land Trust, our DPW and all others involved in conserving land around Crystal Lake.
This is a fine legacy for the city as published in your June 30 edition.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
