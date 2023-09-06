Rail Trail inquiry
What happened to the plans to finish the Lawrence rail trail? I was last told it would be finished this summer. Summer will be over in two weeks and I haven’t seen any progress.
John Jacobs Methuen
Fact-free assertions
Favorite Republican boogeyman George Soros has nothing to do with Trump’s indictments in Georgia. Attempted extortion does. The assistant district attorney is just doing her job and upholding her oath to protect the Constitution and enforce the law. I’m beginning to think that you only print McNulty’s letters to get people like me to respond.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
The color of MAGA
It seems more and more enablers and participants in Jan. 6th, 2021, are wearing “dayglo” orange these days. I wonder if No. 45’s tailor has ordered enough fabric. I would anticipate a run on it, once his trials heat up! Color does go well with his tan though. PS. Is orange becoming the new MAGA red?
Greg Davis Salem, N.H.
We’ll write him in
In reference to Sandra Brown’s Sunday, Aug. 3 letter to the editor concerning the 14th amendment: Do they not teach civics in Merrimac? If you go to the polls and get a paper ballot there is a place for write -ins. How is that amendment going to keep Trump off the ballot? You people need to get over it. He runs, he wins, deal with it. Maybe everyone should read the front page on dementia – then think Biden.
Peter Basler Kingston, N.H.
Worth checking out
There was a terrific article in the Sept. 2 issue of the Los Angeles Times by Robin Arcarai about Ron De Santis and other Republican candidates who showed up for the debate. Their true colors shone through in her writing.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Back to the office
I notice a lot of high-level executives in San Francisco and New York City moving closer and closer to enforcing return-to-work mandates. Will these executives be providing armored limos for their employees to get into and out of the city like the ones they use, or will they be demanding working-class folks take their lives into their hands every day, traversing public transportation full of raving lunatics and walking through open air “asylum seeker” drug markets that are hallmarks of the new lawless cities where American corporations are headquartered?
Nick McNulty Windham
