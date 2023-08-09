Cheers to Veves’ column
I just read “The algorithms of life” by Michael Veves on the Forum Page in the July 30 Eagle-Tribune. What wonderful insight into the need for seniors to keep active. I know where I am headed: Krystal Ballroom. I have always wanted to learn ballroom. Thank you, Mr. Veves, for an insightful piece. What a wonderful change from the usual political drivel in Sound Off.
Kim Casey Haverhill
45 supporters beware
He will destroy justice and law enforcement. He will pardon Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, placing these racist violent mobsters in his cabinet. Women and minorities will lose even more rights. He will proclaim all-encompassing power and the nation will fall. Putin will own Ukraine and potentially other countries. NATO will collapse. And all of this because perhaps your financial situation was a tad better. Think again, we will all lose.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Down with DeSantis
Nick McNulty supports Ron DeSantis for president. DeSantis is a tin-plated would-be dictator who governs based on hate, fear, cruelty, and Orwellian revisionist history. He is trying to make it illegal to express any opinion that disagrees with his agenda. It tells us a lot about someone’s McNulty’s values.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
Bidenomics strike again
If thousands of American youth can make it into New York City at the drop of a hat by the promise of free gaming consoles, then they can make it into the city every day for a job and buy their own gaming console, like we used to do.
Nick McNulty Windham
Sound Off writer says ‘DeSantis has the right stuff’
Holy fascism! Banning books, rewriting history, relocating immigrants from other states, threatening children over sexuality. Ron DeSantis has no useful stuff at all. This writer has lost his way. Join the DeSantis campaign, go, please go. Follow your right stuff man, I can hardly wait to see where it ends for him. I see swastikas in your future.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
A high price to pay
The editorial of Aug. 3 was laughable as it touted the 11% drop in gas prices over the past year as a great success. The editorial failed to mention that the July gas price was still a full 31% higher than pre-pandemic 2019 prices, or 64% above July, 2020. That’s an increase that every American feels every single day whenever they shop for anything – groceries, clothes, building materials, everything.
Chris Wentworth Methuen
