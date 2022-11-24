Politicians’ menu for thanks
This holiday season, the members of the Congress of the United States should give thanks that voters are not better organized. If they were, legislators’ insistence on playing us-vs.-them games, instead of tackling meaningful legislation for the country like immigration reform, would guarantee that they’d all be out of a job.
Lloyd Walkauskas
Haverhill
Show us the taxes
The courts have finally OK’d the release of Trump’s taxes (for the last six years). And his loyal followers will finally know the likely truth: He doesn’t pay any taxes. He probably gets a refund.
Tom Riley
Bradford
Hand in hand?
In the past two weeks we’ve learned quite a bit. First, the FTX scandal led by huge Democrat donor Sam Bankman-Fried. Second, that potential rail strike that the White House celebrated as averted? Well, not so much. And third, the Hunter Biden laptop has been verified. It’s amazing how these stories tend to be held until just after key elections. It’s almost like the media are in cahoots with the Democrats.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
Veves broke no rules
Mark Coryea’s assertion that Sound Off rules are not being followed is incorrect. The only ‘rule’ set down was names would be published. As far as Michael Veves goes, he gives Trump voters too much credit. I suggest Trumpers are more like small children who, when they don’t get their way, react like small children: selfishly, loudly, and some, when they are adults, violently. See Jan. 6.
Kim Casey
Haverhill
