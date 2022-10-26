Editor’s note: The following Sound Offs are the first entries requiring a name and town or city of residency. I hope people will join the conversation in the spirit of these writers who speak their mind with accountability. Please understand that signatures also allow me to continue publishing respectful political Sound Offs until the Sunday before the election, as I do with letters to the editor.
Right thing to do
Excellent decision to hold people accountable for their Sound Off submissions! I completely applaud this policy change!
Garry Morissette
Andover
Risky proposition
This is likely my last submission. While I’ve always been respectful, your new policy makes it too risky to continue to comment on contentious issues such as drivers’ licenses for all, requiring people with removal orders to comply with them, along with respecting my country’s heritages, traditions, and sacrifices of those who built this country and city before the myriad of social-welfare programs.
Kevin St. John
Lawrence
Kudos to the editor
Tracey Rauh’s comments about Sound Off were excellent. People might think twice about name calling and vicious comments. Sound Off provides a forum for people to express those things they feel they can’t say ‘out loud’ due to any number of reasons. Sound Off can call attention to a neighborhood issue or a city problem. I applaud the use of verification.
Michael Veves
Haverhill
Editor’s note: The following entries were submitted prior to the publication of my Sunday, Oct. 23 column. I will continue to write back to those who submit emails without identification, informing the writer of the new policy. Online submissions after the column were published with names, unless the writer specifically asked not to use his or her name and was commenting with objections.
Stay warm, pay price
If you think the prices are bad now, wait until you receive your home heating bill. November and the election is just around the corner. It is time to vote Republican.
I quit Sound Off
This will be the last contribution to this Democratic newspaper! Only Democrats will write in, because Independents and Republicans would like to feel SAFE and keep their houses from being egged. I’ve seen what happens to those who don’t conform to Democrats’ thinking. I don’t want to live in fear because of my opinions. Printing names is a VERY BAD idea and politically motivated move by your newspaper.
