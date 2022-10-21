Worth every cent
To the writer complaining about the high cost of Halloween. What about the benefit? I’ll eat Ramen noodles, peanut butter, and scrambled eggs for a month if it means handing out happiness to kids. Their excitement and smiles are well worth the cost. Spread joy, not complaints. You’ll feel better.
Need school choice
Time for vouchers. Haverhill public school teachers prove the need. Give parents more of the ability to choose private schools where kids come first.
Time to crack down
Haverhill’s school superintendent, her inhumane resources staff, the central office groupies, the mayor, and School Board ought to do the right thing: resign now. Stop enabling bad student behavior. Stop fearing enabling parents. Start protecting teachers, paras, and substitutes. Start putting teeth into discipline. Start using suspensions and expulsions. Turn on cameras. You have ‘em. Use’em.
Step it up
Is the Eagle Tribune now the public relations arm of the Methuen mayor’s office? The only Methuen reporting we see looks like regurgitation of press releases. Where is the coverage of the many issues of concern to the residents? Such lazy reporting.
Blame yourself
The irony of the Haverhill teachers whining about their working conditions shouldn’t be overlooked. Literally everything teachers complain about in their schools is a direct result of Haverhill being a sanctuary city and run by liberal city officials. It’s no secret that teacher unions and their members support and vote for Democrat politicians.
Seeing through Sununu
Gov. Sununu stated on CNN Wednesday how proud he is of no income tax in New Hampshire. Has he or any other Republican checked on our ever-rising property taxes? We can’t afford to fix Hampstead Central School because we are too busy paying for charter schools! He also now supports election deniers Bolduc and Leavitt, 2 individuals that want to privatize Social Security and Medicare, and ban abortions.
Can’t break the law
Haverhill teachers are not above the law and should have to pay for their actions. Definitely. It’s not OK to teach the kids it’s OK to break the law, and that should have consequences. I know they have a tough job, but the law is the law.
A waiting game
If working conditions are so bad for teachers in Haverhill schools, why don’t they leave and find another job? They’ll never admit it, but teachers never leave because they’re putting in their time until they can get the lucrative taxpayer-funded pension waiting for them. Giving in to their salary demands on top of this would be outrageous.
Be a good sport
It’s such a shame to watch a high school football game and see a parent of two kids on the team using vulgarity on the team his kids are playing for. He really needs to relive his failures from his high school. He needs to grow up.
