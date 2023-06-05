Kowtowing to GOP
Joe Biden has done what all Democratic presidents do: capitulated to Republican extortion to avert a disaster. The debt-limit package has pretty much everything they wanted — cuts to programs for the poor and middle class, gutting the IRS’ ability to audit wealthy and corporate tax cheats, and no rollbacks of the billionaire tax cuts that created most of the deficit. Democrats’ weakness is that they care about the welfare of the country.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
Drag question
What is the problem with drag all of a sudden? This has been celebrated for a long time. I can only prove as far back as Shakespeare’s works at the Globe theater back to 1599. We had “Some Like It Hot,” all the Medea films, “Rocky Horror,” “Tootsie,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and many other classics. Do we have a free country here or not?
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Solutions, not bluster
The sarcasm of Nick McNulty is not appreciated, nor is his manipulating of facts. Debt ceiling increments have gone on regularly under Trump. If Democrats and Republicans were serious about the nation’s debt, they would collar the bloated military budget, reform Medicare, make an acceptable plan to cover Social Security and go after tax cheats like Trump and his corporate criminal pals. Solutions not bluster
Michael Veves Haverhill
Fit to serve?
This week at the Air Force Academy, Joe Biden wandered around a stage looking for somebody to salute, bumbled his way through a speech, fell down and needed help to get up. Sane people wouldn’t trust this man to babysit their kids for a night or their dog for a weekend. Yet some will vote for him for president of the United States?
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.