Stop the fireworks
When are the Plaistow police going to enforce the no fireworks law in town? I have to endure my house being shaken at any time of the day and night. I have called the police but they don’t seem to respond.
Unfair to veterans
I realize that’s the Mayor of Methuen had to tighten up his budget because he gave out so many bonuses to city employees. He should be ashamed of himself for taking $7,500 from the Veterans funding.
Mind your dogs
Attention dog owners. Salem, N.H., has a leash law that includes cruise nights. It’s unfair for your dogs to be running loose to urinate and vomit with hundreds of people and small children around. For everyone’s sake, keep them leashed and with you. Or even home.
Bridge repair costs unbelievable
The staggering cost to repair Massachusetts bridges written about in The Eagle-Tribune this weekend is crazy. This is what you get in a state run by Democrats who are in bed with union labor. Union labor and prevailing wage laws stick it to the taxpayers at every opportunity.
Why all the paving?
What is it with all the new homeowners in the Mount Vernon area of Lawrence fully paving their front lawns, side lawns and back yards? The zoning as written does not allow this!! Why is it happening?
Hmmm ... strange boundaries
Trump’s people will commit treason, destroy democracy, overthrow an election, get people killed, injured, poisoned, but not commit perjury. That’s an odd place to draw the line.
Please address panhandlers
Can someone, anyone, ask the panhandlers to leave at the entrance to Market Basket on Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen. They are a distraction when you are entering and leaving the plaza. There are jobs available every place I go in Methuen.
Hearings just too much
I can’t believe the Democrats have their phony trial on every station! I hope we see the same coverage when they try Hunter Biden for all his crimes and then impeach Joe for his support and complicity in those crimes!
Driving 101
All you drivers out there, please use your turn signals. The little stick on the right of your steering wheel operates it. Also please yield at yield signs. Wait until it’s safe to enter the traffic flow. Stop signs mean stop — not screech tires on pavement. Thank you all
Change is scary, but necessary
Over 90% of the Jan. 6 rioters were reportedly white people from counties whose white population is declining. Fear of change motivates all types of bad behavior. Elected leaders shamefully use this fear for political gain rather than to start discussions that can move us toward a more perfect Union.
Republican version of the US
More religion, more guns, more mass shootings, more CEO wealth, more oil company profits, more crooked Supreme Court, more outright lies, more white nationalists, more insurrection, more Trump. Also, less female autonomy, less LGTBQ, less voting rights, less health care, less truth.
