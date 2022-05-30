Should be hesitant
The governor of Texas placed the blame for last week’s school shooting squarely on lack of help for the abundant mental health issues in that area. So shouldn’t that make them hesitant to sell guns to people without restriction?
Not your right
Our Constitution guarantees our right to bear arms. It does not give us the right to bear military weapons and what’s turned out to be weapons of mass destruction.
How’d this get by?
So in a state where you can buy an assault weapon without background checks or training to use it or a license to carry it, wouldn’t an 18-year-old doing so warrant a call to local law enforcement to let them know? Where has the common sense gone??
To ‘ticket the cars’
The post mentions that cars with N.H. plates are in Lawrence. A complaint can be submitted though the RMV website.
Action, not tears
Gov. Abbott of Texas was outraged, incensed, appalled, and righteous. He also sponsored legislation to make it legal to carry weapons without a permit, background check, or training. He sponsored laws prohibiting law enforcement from implementing federal gun restriction statutes. So, go ahead and cry and foam at the mouth, governor. These dead children are in your spiritual history.
Bad timing
Beto O’Rourke crashing Gov. Abbott at the Texas press conference about the unspeakable tragedy in Uvalde and the howling on the floor of the Senate for “gun control”: Just shows once again, everything is politics to Democrats looking to take over every facet of our lives. .
Results, please?
To the Sound Off writer who supports Sen. Maggie Hassen, and claims that she is the most bipartisan senator in the U.S.-of-A. Question? How’re things looking so far?
Don’t join the club
Republicans running for federal offices believe that mass shootings at churches, malls, and yes, even grammar schools, are worth the price for having unrestricted gun ownership. If you vote for a Republican for the House or Senate, you are supporting and encouraging that appalling philosophy. No amount of thoughts and prayers can ever undo that mistake, so don’t make it.
Only in the USA
Americans like to lay claim to our top position statistically in countries across various categories in the world. Many of these No. 1 positions are no longer true, and haven’t been for a long time. One is, however: the number of citizens killed by guns. And now, a new subcategory: Numbers of children killed by guns. This is a leading cause of death among children. Other countries have taken drastic steps. Not in the U.S. In no other country is the slaughter of children glossed over.
