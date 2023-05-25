Great student effort

Shout-out to the civics teachers and students at Nettle Middle School in Haverhill for the amazing civics projects they created dealing with gun violence, LGBTQIA+ issues, health insurance, the death penalty, abortion rights, and mental health issues. Great job students: You did your homework and explained your stands

Sari Joffre Haverhill

Come together

The propaganda channels now say America is not a racist country, adding that discussing racism makes us more divisive. MLK Jr. stated the opposite – and obvious, posing that we can only improve by tackling tough problems together. Denial is not a solution. It is ignorance.

Greg Coleman Haverhill

Check your sources

Those claiming the Trump tax cuts solely benefited the rich are proving they receive their news only from hard-left sources. Try looking at sources that may be foreign to you, like the Wall Street Journal perhaps. Even left-leaning Bloomberg and The Hill published pieces correcting the record. The Trump tax cuts benefited the middle class mostly and actually made our tax code more progressive.

Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.

