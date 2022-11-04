Risk? It’s Dems, not GOP
I cannot remember a time in my almost 70 years that an American president was so bent on demonizing half (or more) of the country. He’s worse than Obama. When Biden says democracy is at risk by Republicans, what he means is Democrats. Democrats should be at risk for all of the horrible damage they have caused, and continue to cause, to America and her citizens.
Sharon Netzley
Haverhill
A financial disaster
Interest on the national debt was $717 billion last year, up 50% from 10 years ago. It won’t be long before interest cost is higher than the cost of the Social Security program, which was $1.3 trillion last year. It’s time for a balanced budget amendment folks.
Mark Coryea
Atkinson
Not safe under Biden
Inflation and other economic woes are crippling us under the Biden administration. There’s a meteoric rise in violence due to the defunding of the police baloney, and DAs who pick and choose what laws to enforce. Good people are looking over their shoulders while doing the most mundane of tasks. And don’t get me started on the literal invasion of our southern border. The Democrats would have us not believe what our own eyes can see.
Sharon Netzley
Haverhill
