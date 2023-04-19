What about the kids?
I think free community college is a great idea, but I must be missing something. Why is the proposal only for those over 29 years old? What is a student who graduates at 17 or 18 years old supposed to do for the next 10 years? Get a low-paying job or go into debt trying to continue their education on their own?
Tom Riley Haverhill
Ah yes of course: Just ask Joe Biden and he’ll tell you the solution to our drug epidemic is more NARCAN, not stopping the flow of fentanyl over our southern border and into our schools and onto our streets. It’s like having an inflation-causing spending bill named The Inflation Reduction Act. George Orwell would be a non-fiction author were he around today.
Nick McNulty Windham
