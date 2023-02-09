A stinkin’ problem
Dog waste is a growing problem. It exists not only in downtown Haverhill, but also in residential Haverhill. It simply is not wise, nor safe, to speak to the owner to clean up after their dogs leaves a present.
Lance C. Dallaire Haverhill
Wrong about Irving
I generally agree with Nick McNulty’s comments, but he is way off saying Kyrie Irving left New York because of Blue State policies and chose Texas. Although talented, Irving is a malcontent who forced his way out of every team he’s played for. His desired destination was the Los Angeles Lakers, but ownership traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. I’d be surprised if he understands blue states vs. red states. He’s a self-absorbed narcissist who thinks the world is flat!
Kim Smith Salem, N.H.
