Logic by the left
Who chose the articles for The Eagle-Tribune Forum page on Saturday? Whoever did should consider renaming it “The Lefty Forum.” In summary, Trump is the devil, high inflation is good for us, and eating fish is harmful to … fish. But the article about golf courses was the clincher. The author (a law professor) argues that courses should be leveled to make way for more affordable housing or players should be heavily taxed. Genius-level stuff.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
Ready for new administration
I’m for “integrity in government.” Hopefully the new Haverhill administration will institute some new policies, such as that all new employees and citizens appointed to committees shall have a credit and CORI check. Also that all vendors will be checked for proper licenses of their trade. Hopefully those in government will take and implement these ideas. Maybe this will decrease the number of scandals that have plagued this city and others.
Steven Comei
Haverhill
