Mayor making city better
I recently read of the return of dinners for homeless people and addiction services at the Buckley. The water’s cleaner and the streetlight outage has been repaired after many months. Thank you Mayor DePena for bringing light, hope and compassion back to Lawrence
City needs renter education
Once again we have people displaced because of a fire and this one left 78 people homeless. Again, it’s time for the city to start an educational program about rental insurance. No excuses about not being able to afford it. It is as essential as food when you are a renter. I implore the mayor to start this program. I was never without it and considered it a utility.
Donation request annoyance
I am a senior citizen in my 80s and I am constantly receiving mailings and emails for donations. At this age, with my income so low, it frustrates me as to why I am inundated with these requests for money. More importantly, who is selling or giving my personal information out to these organizations without my permission?
What about the Merrimack?
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell wants to raise taxes and create policies in order to spend billions of dollars of taxpayer funds to stop climate change. How is it liberals in Massachusetts can’t stop 200,000 million gallons of raw sewage that has flowed into the Merrimack River every year for decades, but they want us to believe they can stop the whole planet from warming?
Presidential options please
Why can’t Democrats and Republicans find a presidential candidate who does not promote hatred of fellow Americans, puts America and Americans first and is young enough to uphold the office without embarrassing us? Is that so hard? I am so tired of voting for the lesser of two evils.
To climate change writers
These liberals who have been virtue signaling about climate change in the Letters to the Editor are such hypocrites. I bet they are the first ones to have huge houses and cars that require a lot of energy to power.
It wasn’t the Tweets
One Sound Off writer wrote mean tweets is not an impeachable offense. He was impeached on abuse of power, and obstruction of justice. Later for inciting an insurrection. It was not for being mean, it was for breaking the law and oath of office.
