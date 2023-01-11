More bad roads
I sympathize with Steve Zottu about fixing Farrwood Drive. My street, Cliffe Avenue, is wretched. After years of requests and numerous contacts with DPW going on six years, I am told to wait until 2024. This is precisely why we lose confidence in governments that cannot even fix a small street. Meanwhile many streets are unnecessarily repaved. Appeals, letters, polite requests Sound Off. Join the club, Steve, of disgusted Haverhill taxpayers.
Michael Veves Haverhill
Double standards
It’s funny listening to people criticize Republicans for taking four days to elect a speaker of the House. These are the same people who have absolutely no problem with certain states taking weeks to count votes.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
Commented
