Nettle a model for change
If you want to see a changed Haverhill School, visit the Nettle. Eileen Doherty has turned it around with the help of a first-rate teaching staff and supportive principal. Halls are cleared. Students are disciplined for bad behavior. Hunking, take note.
Target the problem
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on “CBS Mornings” that the solution to mass shootings is to harden security at schools, malls, concerts and other public spaces. So his solution is to imprison the world to protect it from events that could be stopped by sensible background checks, waiting periods and age restrictions?
Plastic, plastic everywhere
How about this Haverhill? So let me get this straight. I go to the grocery store and buy a pound of sliced ham wrapped in plastic, a loaf of bread in a plastic bag, a gallon of milk in a plastic jug, a salad in a plastic container, plastic bottles of mustard and ketchup, and they won’t give me plastic bag to carry it home because the plastic bag is bad for the environment?
To ‘stop the destruction’
I am pretty sure all rifles sold have “rifling,” which is the internal spiraling of the barrel, except for shotguns. Vote informed.
Boycott Musk
Elon Musk thinks because he is a billionaire that he knows what is best for America. Not true. His arrogance shows through every time he opens his mouth. Let’s show him we have had enough: Don’t buy his cars, don’t ride his spaceship. Enough is enough of Elon.
What about work?
I read the recent article in The Eagle-Tribune about “college student hunger.” Wow, give me a break. Get a part-time job as many of us did. What are we raising here? Where are mom and Dad? I guess I don’t understand.
This is why we’re free
Contributor alleges that our 2nd Amendment is the sole reason we have had no despots in the U.S., ignoring our strong Constitution; our three counterbalanced branches of government; our deliberate election process; and the efforts of citizens in sacrificing their time and lives in defeating world tyrants for 250 years. The credit for our freedom goes to that, not individuals with weapons in their basements.
Alternative attack
Democrats are on a brief hiatus from defunding our police to attack Republicans and the Second Amendment for rampant spikes in violent crime since January 2021.
Try technology
The Uvalde school shooter was literally being called “school shooter” by other students on on-line forums due to his erratic and suspicious behavior, yet authorities did nothing? And this is a gun-control issue? These red flags are trivial to collect today with modern threat intelligence tools. It is inexcusable for the Luddites in our political class to continue to blame guns for their incompetence.
End is in sight
Anxious Americans keep asking their president when inflation and gas prices will improve, but he does not have a clue so I will tell you: When Democrats are out of power.
Blame FDR
Franklin D. Roosevelt did not believe that when confronted with a problem one should try something to solve it and if it didn't work, keep trying something else. He believed in turning everything into a federal entitlement which put us on the slippery slope that led to the ditch our country is in today.
{span} {/span}
