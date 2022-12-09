Glad for Xenakis perspective
The Wednesday column “America not so beautiful” by Theodore Xenakis is spot on. People need to wake up and take in all the information out there, not just the feed on mainstream media.
Milton Taylor
Haverhill
Veves right, and there’s more
Michael Veves’ Thursday letter missed one point: a more forceful condemnation of dogmatic fundamentalist ‘religionists,’ who are causing distress worldwide. Islamist governments terrorize women. Palestinians are treated unfairly by Israel. Nationalist Bhuddists persecute Christians and Rohingyas in Myanmar. ‘Fundy’ Mormons in Colorado and Arizona practice pedophilia and polygamy. Otherwise, great letter. If you look at us with religion, can you imagine us without it?
Kim Casey
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.