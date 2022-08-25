Kudos to Melina Farms
I went to Melita Farms yesterday to get a Covid booster and the staff was incredible. I didn’t even get out of my truck and even got a $25 gift card from target and also a free flowering plant from the farm. This is a hidden gem in Methuen. Thank you.
Enough about Trump
Don’t let the buzz about Trump distract you from what’s going on with the Biden administration and the damage being done to this country
To ‘Truth’
Here we go again! Trumps endless lies. Tell me one. Trump never insulted anyone who didn’t deserve it. Heaven help America alright. Trump will be back — thank god.
To ‘Something new’
Couldn’t agree with you more. Time to clean out the deadwood in Massachusetts. Markey only shows up at election time. Warren is still harping on free college, and a few others. Time to clean house and get rid of the Democrats. Things will change for the better.
To ‘Ramping up’
In the face of tyranny, that’s what a true Patriot should do — unlike the left, who only make up witch hunts. He had nothing to do with Jan. 6. You can always tell a Democrat, but you can’t tell them much.
Smoke and mirrors
As usual, the labor participation numbers were left out of the government employment numbers by which government tells us how good it is doing. Of course the unemployment rate is dropping when you remove the 37.9% (and ticking up) of the population not working or looking for work. It’s junk states juked by the federal government to gloss over how poorly the economy does when they step on it’s neck.
Do your homework
So eliminating catching sharks for the OffShore Tournament is accomplishing what? I hate to disappoint the mayor and his sidekick, Preston, but there are still boats using your docks that go shark fishing just for sport. At least the ones caught during the tournament are being tagged and released. .
Senators, bring it home
Hey Sens. Markey and Warren, how is your green new deal working out in Boston with all these buses burning diesel all day long? I don’t see either one of you in our capital city do something for the people of Massachusetts.
‘Tough’ as a marshmallow
Biden’s weakness toward Russia before the Ukraine invasion and refusal to give the Ukrainians the weapons they needed to defend themselves until well after the invasion started has resulted in a huge increase in natural gas prices that will be reflected in home heating prices this winter. Thanks, Joe.
Unique from the start
To those in the “my body, my choice” camp: An unborn baby is a genetically unique human being from the moment of conception. That’s the logical, biological beginning of a human life. Yes, the unborn baby is dependent on the mother, but they are also dependent after birth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.