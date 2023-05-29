Puzzling assertions
Why are some saying Social Security payments will not be paid if the debt ceiling is not raised? Maybe they are saying this because the assets of the trust fund consists solely of government bonds. In other words, the trust’s assets have been spent!
Mark Coryea Atkinson
DeSantis strong
Looking past the long-term ramifications of the scorched earth intramural Republican battling right now, I don’t think it is all that wise for a candidate that got multiple deferments during the Vietnam War to call an Iraq veteran that served alongside SEAL Team One during his career “weak.” Ron DeSantis is many things, weak is not one of them.
Nick McNulty Windham
The wrong focus
When a crazed armed person is confronted by police and the officer has no other choice but to make a decision within seconds to protect himself and the public by firing his own weapon, why is it that the news media’s only focus is on the officer and not the crazed person? This is what leads us to fear the police and not support them. We hardly ever know more about the person who mindlessly attempted to harm someone, but much more about the officer involved.
Paula Giuffrida Hampstead
