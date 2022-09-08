Lantigua, give it up
He is like a bad penny that keeps on rolling back.
River not the point
Methuen does get its water from the Merrimack. No one is disputing that. However, the blatant use of water when there is a serious drought is reprehensible. Perhaps the reader should go look at the Merrimack to see that it is nearly bone dry. Or maybe all people in Methuen should just use up all the water, and then wonder why a water use ban was not put into effect a month ago.
Party projection
Democrats are once again calling Republicans “fascists.”. Fascism is characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society. Fascists view political violence as means that can achieve national rejuvenation. Now which party does this sound like?
High cost? High pay
How hypocritical can Elizabeth Warren be? She talks about the cost of education but was happy to be paid over $400,000 from Harvard from 2010 to 2011, when average salaries in Massachusetts were $55,000 annually. She needs to go.
Control freaks
What a hit piece you published Saturday by Will Bunch on Ron DeSantis. The left must be really worried about him disrupting their reign of power. They will destroy anyone who impedes their thirst for control.
Really interested, Methuen?
If Methuen had a real interest in recycling wouldn’t they encourage scrappers to pick up all the items that go to the landfill and never break down? Think. Be an innovator. Do the right thing.
Bad move, Riley
Once again Jeff Riley stuck his nose into the education system with new MCAS requirements. I would be willing to bet a week’s pay that Riley could not pass the current MCAS, let alone the new one being proposed.
Not in my backyard
It is very frustrating. A woman is always on Haverhill Street in front of St. Anne’s Church littering the area. She then passes out and has to be picked up several times a week. We pay taxes and should not be subject to this disgrace to the city.
To ‘made a choice’
The reason Biden’s not lowering the price of cancer meds is you can’t buy as many votes as paying off college debt. Besides, he would anger Big Pharma. We wouldn’t want to do that. The right people know how these people work. Time will tell.
Who we really are
Letter writer William Kolbe lives in an alternative reality in which every person who supported Trump is a walking dead fascist, racist zombie. Actually, we are lovers of freedom and the Constitution, the rule of law, secure borders, low taxes, balanced budgets, non-discrimination, legal immigrants, parental rights, and election integrity.
Question to think about
How do we know that ex- President Trump hasn’t already given classified Top Secret documents to his best bud Vladimir Putin just to inflate his ego?
Leadership required
Number one problem in Haverhill Schools is lack of discipline enforcement. Foul-mouthed teens and preteens say and do whatever they want while administrators leave the teachers unsupported. Only one school seems to have stopped the childhood nonsense: the Nettle. Strong leadership works. The superintendent is problem two.
