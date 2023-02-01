Enough is enough
Has anyone else had enough of the woke employees on Beacon Hill trying to run our lives? Ban gas stoves and heating systems in new homes? It appears we have a couple of employees from Cambridge and Somerville (where else?) who need to be shipped off to LaLa Land. Stick to stealing our money and not controlling our lives.
Mike Dulong Haverhill
An aha! moment
“Now here’s something to chat about” by Dr. William Kolbe finally reveals the source of all the liberal nonsense printed in the Tribune these last few years.
Anthony Taylor Methuen
For the record
Would someone please remind this staff writer (Bill Kirk) that there is no longer a rotary at the Route 93 exits/entrances in Methuen.
Marilyn Freeman Methuen
Doesn’t add up
Although “global warming “ is the push, and doing “too little, too late “ is driving our rush to “electrify,” I question the logic. Our antiquated electric grid needs upgrades – easily vulnerable to attack. The government is pushing electric cars, threatening to ban gas stoves. What’s next, lawn mowers?
Tom Riley Bradford
Good move, DeSantis
Ron DeSantis has it right in Florida: He signed the HB146 Education Bill, which allows parents to review and contest reading material. This prohibits any reading material that is inappropriate for the grade level. There is no ban on specific books in Florida. This was falsely reported by some media outlets. We need to look out for our children.
John Wezesa Haverhill
Electric question
Where is all this electricity for “electrifying” in response to “climate change” going to come from? Nuclear is off the table. Wind and solar seem like a drop in the bucket. And most of our electricity is generated by oil, coal and natural gas!
Tom Riley Bradford
Clean up your act
It’s disheartening to hear about the lack of maintenance at the 1910 Greenleaf School. I thought all the maintenance issues had been resolved. There is plenty of money in the city coffers. I thought the city promised to close that school when Hunking was built? Stop wasting our money. Last one out, turn off the lights and lock the door. Solved.
Steven Comei Haverhill
Mr. Fix It, please
There’s an old saying that even a stopped clock is right twice a day. Joe Biden has never been right. Donald Trump is the only person who can fix this mess we’re in starting on day one.
Jack Wezesa Haverhill
