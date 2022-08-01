Where there’s smoke, there’s fire
Some smokers think the Earth is their ashtray. How sad that some thoughtless person flicked their cigarette into the bark mulch and started this fire at a Derry medical center. You know who you are and you should be ashamed of yourself.
Just drive, already
If you are a police officer in the Merrimack Valley and haven’t written a ticket yet for someone driving distracted — that means texting or talking on the phone while driving — then you are not doing your job. The law was written to protect all the other people on the road. People are openly holding up their phones texting and talking as they are driving, knowing you will not give them a ticket. Maybe the Tribune should do a story on how many tickets have been written by towns in the Merrimack Valley.
Location, location
Ah, so now that people living illegally in the United States are showing up in Washington DC it’s a problem.
Thanks to State Police
Nice to see the State Police ticketing people driving in the breakdown lanes on River Street in Haverhill. There are six signs along the side of the road saying, “No driving in breakdown lane.” And there are cars flying by others. Someone is going to get hurt. Shame we have to have the State police do the job that our own police will not do.
Close the wallets, please
Every time Joe Biden or his flacks take to the podium to tell us “this bill that has more government spending in it will help America,” and do so during a recession of their creation, I think “Jeez, what a bunch of empirical-data-proof fools we have running our country!”
Put out the cigarettes
If there isn’t smoking allowed on school or city property, then why are firemen smoking at the fire stations? Their illnesses are a cost to the taxpayers, and at other city properties it is now allowed.
Take responsibility
Recently the former president complained about being persecuted. I say, “You get what you get when you do what you do.”
Go ahead and say it
Newsflash for progressive Democrats: Our entire country is a designated free speech zone. Free speech cannot be lawfully curtailed anywhere within our borders.
Accident waiting to happen
How long do we wait to do anything about the donut shop in Ward Hill with their customers taking an illegal lefthand turn across traffic? Does someone have to have a major accident or injury before the city does something?
Who are these people
Who are these “Republicans” that continue to advocate for sedition and authoritarianism? When did “Republicans” endorse the project of undermining our elections and curtailing our rights as citizens? If this boat isn’t turned around, these “Republicans” are going to make another run at destroying the Constitution.
Safety measures
Be sure to wear a trump hat or sweatshirt when you go to Boston. The Neo-Nazis won’t bother you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.