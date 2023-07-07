The Trump effect
Dan Morrison is correct: Six years ago things were great! Trump inherited a growing economy. Since then it’s been Nazi memberships, hate crimes, attacks on Jews, distrust of government, hostility toward teachers, Nazi-esque book banning, assaults on gays and lesbians, and forced pregnancy. Extreme right militants are Christian hypocrites, white male misogynists, ignorant white nationalists. Have I left anyone out? They have proliferated since Trumpism.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Think again
Anti-immigration politicians should experience fleeing their homes for their family in search of only a job and a safe place to live. They should cross a desert, a jungle, dangerous rivers, alien countries of different languages and customs. Perhaps some empathy and human decency will creep into their attitude toward the border. The same goes for childbirth, miscarriage, and poor health. The physical and emotional pain is devastating. Reconsider your legislative policies.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
