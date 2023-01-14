Here’s the point
Instead of commenting on a previous post regarding fascism, I will quote Elon Musk.
“Never waste your time trying to win a petty argument or prove a point to anyone who is not smart enough to understand your point. “
Jeff Martineau
Methuen
Better Santos solution
There are bipartisan calls for disgraced serial liar George Santos to resign his Republican seat in the U.S. Congress. I think that’s overkill, he should just change parties and could one day be president of the United States.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Smacks of racism
Theodore Xenakis bemoans, in his latest Eagle-Tribune column, “The new economics,” the decline in people looking for work as businesses are unable to hire the number of people they need to fill job openings. Yet in the rest of this column, he genuflects to the Trump racist immigration agenda. Xenakis basically says, “Now hiring, except if you have brown skin.” Xenakis has adopted the Tucker Carlson style of smarmy, pretend intellectualism as a lame coverup for the racism that oozes out of his column.
Bob Pokress
Andover
Taking offense
It’s getting kind of old, and quite offensive, to many Editorial Page readers that posters continue to spew their hatred calling Republicans racist, white supremacists and dictators. My advice to them? “Engage your brain before putting your mouth in gear.” Take a good look and scrutinize what’s been going on in your own party: It’s not exactly exemplary.
Joseph Dagati
Haverhill
