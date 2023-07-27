Make up your mind
In my opinion running for more than one office and having your name on the ballot multiple times should not be allowed. Instead of hedging your bets, run for the office that you really want.
Donna Carbone
Haverhill
No question about it
GOP House members are attacking FBI director Wray. He is a Republican, appointed by 45, and a member of some of their most treasured organizations. They do not care. With no evidence, they accuse. It is outrageous, ridiculous, dangerous and simply wrong. There is no more GOP: It is the Cult of Mar a Lago resident Trump. No one is indicting Trump without cause, he has committed a multitude of crimes. The evidence is overwhelming.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Interesting failure
Great, another interest rate hike to try to counter the inflation caused by the spending patterns of Bidenomics. This as an Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.” And if it weren't for the Republican Congress, Biden likely would have doubled those numbers this year. No doubt about it, this is the absolute worst federal government ever.
Nick McNulty
Windham
