Pretty good track record
President Biden has delivered the largest economic recovery plan since FDR, the largest infrastructure investments since Eisenhower, the most confirmed judges in his term since Kennedy, the second largest healthcare bill since Medicare, and the largest climate change bill in history. All while leading NATO’s defense of Ukraine. Not bad, Sleepy Joe.
For the birds
My neighbors has several bird feeders in their yard. I understand wanting to be kind to them, but would you please consider your close neighbors and the mess that they are making on their property. The outside furniture, cars and the yard is a mess. I just counted at least 15 birds at the feeders. Lucky we don’t have bears in our neighborhood.
Where’s the money?
Now that the Senate and House have passed and almost $740 billion bill, when is the Basiliere Bridge going to be fixed and when is Hale Hospital debt going to be taken care of?
Auditors coming your way
If the new army of Internal Revenue Service auditors is really just going after billionaires, why do we need 86,000 of them to go after the 700 billionaires still living in America? Just more Democrat lies: They are coming for you.
Train off the tracks
Boy, good thing we listened to all those politicians and refused to privatize the MBTA. Look at how well it is doing under public management.
Consider the alternative
Do all of you anti-U.S. government people/militias out there realize that because our country is what it is, you are free to do what you do? In other countries with the type of leadership you seem to want, you would be jailed or have disappeared.
Forgetting foreign policy
Joe Biden among his many other failings is the hat-in-hand foreign policy president. Hat in hand begging for Saudi oil, hat-in-hand begging Russia to return our citizens, hat-in-hand asking China to please not shoot down our politicians. This is because his staffers that run the country don’t care about foreign policy, they are busy redesigning the American system of government outside of the powers afforded the Executive Branch by the Constitution.
The roots of America
The Republican tactic of touting immigration as something to fear is contemptible. Immigrants are what made this country great. Where is the Republican-led bipartisan effort to fix our broken immigration system? They’d rather complain about the southern border than do the hard work necessary to create a fair immigration system.
Not all GOP on board
Someone wrote: “If Trump did all that the left blamed him for” he could run as a Democrat. The left is not the only source of blame, it is also a few honest Republicans and the Department of Justice.
