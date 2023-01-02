Good start; long way to go
Congratulations to whomever is responsible for rehabilitating 395 and 339/37 eyesores on River Street. Neglected for decades, parts of the street look worn out. Double-yellow lines only recently painted. Some sidewalks are unwalkable. Now let’s get rid of the abandoned shacks, repave the dangerous side streets, do something about River Street Antiques, another eyesore, and clean the sidewalk adjacent to Paul Martin Antiques.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Try a little tolerance
I applaud Sharon Netzley for her position in answering the naive and abusive remarks made by Mr. Verve in Sound Off last week. Trump support does not deserve that kind of ridiculous attack. There are many government officials that were voted into office that are certainly not doing their job or not doing it right. Abusive words will not fix that problem.
Paula Giuffrida Hampstead
