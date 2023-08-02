Missing the concept
Ted Xenakis calls affirmative action unfair because a plus for persons not white is a minus for whites. He is way off. For hundreds of years some people have been born with a thousand minuses. He can remember Gov. George Wallace blocking a doorway denying entry to all Black students. How many pluses do whites need to satisfy him? Affirmative action is not a plus, it is an attempt at getting closer to equal.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Just plain icky
Watching modern Democrats try to silence a lifelong member of their own party — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — is pretty creepy. Not sure how people can still be voting Democrat today.
Nick McNulty Windham
