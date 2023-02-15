Check out coverage
Sorry that Ryan McNamara missed the CNN coverage of the story about the “grilling” by Congress of Biden officials concerning the Chinese balloon last week and updated it later that day. It reported that there were “pointed questions “ asked by many lawmakers, not just Tester. Also covered on Feb. 3 by CNN was the “weaponization” issue, where former agent Jill Sanborn was questioned.
Sylvia Francescone
Groveland
Keep it to yourself
As an Army veteran of foreign wars (Kosovo, Afghanistan) and son and grandson of World War II veterans, I don’t need to be told by modern Democrats who are actively weaponizing our intelligence apparatus against parents and political enemies while materially and politically supporting violence by Antifa “what this country needs.”
Nick McNulty
Windham NH
Nostalgic for conservatism
I miss the Tribune I grew up with before the paper was sold and the editorials became pro big government and public “service” collusionists at the expense of the majority of the working public.
Rich Fitzgerald
Salem, N.H.
Truth about Irving
McNulty sounding off again, and wrong again. Kyrie Irving opted out of NY by the departures of two Nets leaving the broken organization. It had nothing to do with politics. Trying to compare that to Chinese policy is nonsense. Irving is a problem everywhere he goes. Calling Texas a free state may be true for white men, but not females or minorities.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
