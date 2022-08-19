Pickpockets
I can’t believe members of the squad have the audacity to publicly state that we should pay their student loan debt. We pay them $174K a year plus expenses to do nothing but try and line their own pockets at our expense.
Finally shedding light
We are not sure which entity is responsible, but wanted to say thank you to whoever finally repaired the broken street light on Goodale Street in Haverhill.
Get him off streets
Why would the Sound Off editor allow the Trump followers to make threats of violence in this column? They are all insane, including the GOP leaders. They are trying to justify voting for a madman who lied, is a racist and nearly destroyed this country. I can only hope that Trump is arrested.
Still support Trump
To the person who said they wouldn’t vote for Trump again: If he got the gas prices back down, the economy straightened out, and our respect back, he can talk all he wants. At least you can understand what he’s saying. Trump has been the best president to date. Think!
To ‘Who’s opening’
You’re right: Galvin is a Democrat and that’s how they think – they don’t. There is no need for mail-in ballots except for the military and shut-ins. You have to go in person everywhere else. Why should voting be any different? Ulterior motives come to my mind.
This is crazy
Why does the Eagle-Tribune’s Sound Off editor print so many comments from whack jobs?
Good for the goose
Just wondering why all this right-wing anger is a recent occurrence. I don’t seem to recall you people being very upset when Donald Rumsfeld was siphoning Halliburton money. Surely you should be okay with Hunter Biden? Or is it only Republicans who can be swindlers, liars, and cheaters?
Plenty of blame
If Trump did all that the left has blamed him for, he could proudly run as a Democrat!
