Where is Saturday?
I went to read the Saturday edition of the Tribune online today. It is not there. Is it going to be discontinued now that the "Sunday" paper is being delivered on Saturday? If so, anyone who is paying for the paper should be getting a discount. Please bring back the paper edition seven days a week.
Linda Rivers
Haverhill
Editor’s Note: The Saturday e-edition and other online content is continuing to publish. If the e-edition section has been updated to Sunday (this happens about noon), click on the “editions” widget on the right and choose Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.