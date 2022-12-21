Glad it’s almost over
Good to see the partisan Jan. 6 kangaroo court in its political death throes. What an embarrassment this outgoing Congress was.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Reason to celebrate
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He lives among our love, generosity and devotion to all. There is also another who lives in our hearts with the same love, caring and devotion. His name is Jesus. Christmas is a time to share all that love and devotion to family, to friends and to Jesus Christ. His name is the absolute part of Christmas.
Paula Giuffrida
Hampstead
The news switcheroo
Regarding the Russia prisoner swap and misinformation: It was originally reported accurately that Biden had a choice as to whom he would have returned here. Then when Biden was in front of the camera he said Griner was the only option, which was a lie. At that time the media changed the report. Just another gaffe. He doesn’t know who is dead or alive, he thinks “made in America” is two words. And he is unable to walk up or down stairs.
Jeff Martineau
Methuen
Is this an accident?
Why doesn’t the paper report vehicle accidents. There was a terrible one on Hilldale Ave. last week. I get more news on Facebook than this paper
Anne Horgan
Haverhill
