Throw the book at them
People want to own guns: fine. However, anyone committing a crime with a gun should get a 10 year mandatory prison sentence. No bail!!
Abortion kills more
We should all be appalled by the killing of children and others in mass shootings. While these are horrific acts, they pale in comparison to the nearly 1 million children that are killed by abortion every year in the U.S.
Show and act
Every day. We did it to show COVID cases and deaths. On every front page of newspapers. On TV newscasts every day. Now we need to show daily shootings in this country. When the people see, the people will act.
Real person, please
I have a question for Comcast that should have taken three minutes to answer. Instead I was on the phone for 45 minutes trying to speak to a representative. I just read that in Spain the government is making companies offer a flesh-and-blood rep when requested. Can we get a similar law here?
To ‘GOP transformation’
I say, respectfully – “what??” – as an 80-year-old.
Disregard for the people
The Biden administration — whose members fly in private jets and drive in limousines — is suing to reinstate the highly unpopular, dubiously constitutional, and medically useless mask mandate on public transit. It is breathtaking and historically unprecedented seeing an Executive Branch with so much open hatred toward the citizenry it is meant to serve.
To ‘stop the destruction’
All rifles and pistols send out a spiraling bullet. Apart from shotguns, that’s how guns work. What constitutes an “assault rifle?” Is it a gun that “looks” scary, a semi-automatic rifle of any kind, or one with a magazine capacity of more than five? Legislators cannot even define what they want to ban.
To ‘double standards’
Suggesting Republicans are the only ones with “hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance” is silly. Taking innocent lives is tragic in all circumstances, whether it’s 19 in a classroom one day or 2,000 per day in “health care” clinics around the country.
Skewed justice
The man who shot President Reagan is released unconditionally, yet Jan. 6 protesters whose crimes amount to trespassing remain imprisoned without due process. That’s legal justice, Democrat style.
Remember FDR
Current politicians should follow the example of Franklin D. Roosevelt who believed that when confronted with a problem one should try something to solve it and if it didn’t work, keep trying something else. That’s how our gun violence problem should be confronted. Stop talking and something.
Recipe for disaster
Democrats have produced record inflation, labor and supply shortages, open borders and a refusal to prosecute crimes. For their next act they’d like to empty federal prisons, defund police and take your guns. What could possibly go wrong?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.