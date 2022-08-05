Neighborhood in distress
Tonight another accident happened outside my house in Lawrence necessitating multiple emergency units. It’s a high-risk neighborhood where streetlight outages go on for months. People shoot off fireworks in a drought, and thefts and property damage abound. City officials prefer promoting crime over safety? Think twice before you re-elect City Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez and his pals.
Get some sleep, please
Don’t those people who attend New England Tractor Trailer Training School ever sleep? They are running up and down Monument Street from early morning to late in the evening every day from Monday through Sunday, including holidays. The noise the trucks make is not very pleasant, grinding gears constantly. It is fun to hear this all day and night.
To ‘who are these people’
The “Republicans” have to act against the so-called leader and the Democrats because they have no idea what they are doing. They’re running this country into the ground and leaving it vulnerable to any country that wants to take advantage of it. Wake up!
Forgiving for votes
So Biden wants us to pay a portion of student loans? What about in the future? What about those who have paid their loans? Why just this group? There’s only one answer: to buy votes for November! Everyone who doesn’t get money should vote these people out of office.
Pave, then dig?
So once again Lawrence proves how not to do things . Salem Street wWas just paved last week and this morning the Water Department was digging in the street to repair a line that was supposedly just changed. Who is making these decisions?
Affordable housing thought
New Hampshire affordable housing should be for New Hampshire workers only and not for New Hampshire residents working out-of-state or remotely. Is it?
Right turn only
An easy way to fix the issue of left turns out of the Dunkin’ in Ward Hill would be to change the island in the exit to only allow vehicles to turn right.
Inflation act won’t work
According to the Penn-Wharton evaluation of the Schumer-Manchin-Biden “Inflation Reduction Act, the bill is not likely to reduce inflation, nor will it reduce the deficit. The tax increases will hurt American manufacturers and raise taxes on those earning less than $200,000 per year. It’s a bad deal for everyone.
Stop being used
How long will it be, if ever, until real Republicans understand that Trump is himself the biggest Republican in Name Only of all? Being a Republican, and a very unprincipled one at that, has been nothing but a convenience for pursuing his real objective: vengeful, self dealing authoritarian power.
Camera locations suspect
The Methuen Police Department says cameras are being installed around the city in high-traffic and high-crime areas. So the adult community of Emerald Pines is high crime? Clearly this is further disinformation.
