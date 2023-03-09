Call it what it is

Maybe the easiest solution to the “fake news” coming from Fox News is to remove the “news” portion from its name and call it what it is: The Fox Enquirer.

Tom Riley Bradford

More Celtics please

The sports page covers professional hockey, baseball and football. Why are there so few articles on the Celtics? They have fans, too.

Sharon Amore Salem, N.H.

Pack it up

A checklist for the Tucker Carlson capitol tour: billy club, helmet, zip ties, duct tape, kevlar vest, noose, bear spray, confederate flag, and cell phone for receiving tweets and taking selfies.

Greg Coleman Haverhill

