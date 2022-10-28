Editor’s note: The following Sound Offs are the third printed entries requiring a name and town or city of residency. I hope people will join the conversation in the spirit of these writers, who speak their mind with accountability. Please understand that signatures also allow me to continue publishing respectful political Sound Offs until the Sunday before the election, as I do with letters to the editor.
Enlighten us, please
Regarding Question 3, can its insurance industry opponents explain in detail how requiring that a larger portion of our dental insurance premiums go to actual benefit payouts will result in higher consumer costs — other than to maintain obscene executive salaries and windfall corporate profits?
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen
A better idea
Let’s call it as it is. We have “open borders!” Instead of issuing driver’s licenses we hope are used correctly to undocumented people, why don’t we issue “work permits” – what they really need!
Thomas Riley
Bradford
Solution to problem
I have an idea. Why don’t they change our trash day from Monday to Tuesday? They’d be on time then right?
Marilyn H. Carney
Lawrence
Play fair
The same new policy to have Sound Off contributions include the author name and town should be applied to opinion pieces too. Whoever wrote the drivel in Thursday’s column should be accountable for the nature and tone of the content which was typical leftist fear mongering. Most sane people look beyond that rhetoric. Let’s hold everyone accountable, including your editors.
Ted Kelley
North Andover
Lucky people
It’s just great to be an illegal immigrant. You get put up in hotels, and even on cruise ships. “My needs are dealt with with taxpayer money and now this president wants me to have a license. I hope this U.S. government doesn’t forget I need a car to accompany that license. Thank you all so much!”
Paula Giuffrida
Hampstead
I have a suspicion
I have this weird sense that “election denial” and questioning election results will become a lot more respectable in the media and among all Democrats in about two weeks. I can’t explain it. It’s just a sense I have.
Not the governor
A Sound Off writer wants to blame Gov. Sununu for the high property taxes in his town? If you are complaining about high property tax, then the blame goes right back to your town, and the local officials you vote in over and over. Do we need a civics lesson?
Bolduc for the win
Wow, Don Bolduc must have really cleaned Maggie Hassan’s clock in their untelevised debate. Within hours of that debate Hassan backed out of the second debate, offering no explanations. None needed!
