Really quite simple
This whole yard waste thing in Methuen is silly. For $20 you can bring as much as you want to the transfer station year round. But if you can’t afford it, why doesn’t the city make an exception temporarily?
Mike Paglia Methuen
Return the prize?
In the wake of the John Durham report, I wonder how many in the dishonest media will give back their Pulitzers. If I was a betting man I would take a chance on a snowball surviving in hell.
Jack Wezesa Haverhill
Leave well enough alone
After four years of endless investigations and Democrat resistance, a Sound Off contributor now wants the GOP to get on board with Biden’s America-last, economy-killing agenda. The truth is, if Biden had just done nothing but leave Trump policies in place we would be in a far better situation.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
